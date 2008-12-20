Psycho-pedia Is Like Wikipedia, Only For Psychonauts

Remember that ominous "COMING SOON" scare we had with Psychonauts a few months back? Well it just came! While it wasn't, of course, a new Psychonauts game, it's probably the next best thing.

Double Fine have opened the Psycho-pedia, a comprehensive encyclopaedia of anything and everything to do with Psychonauts. Campers, mental worlds, game art, concept art, it's got the lot.

It's still a work-in-progress at the moment, but if that bothers you, give complaining about it a rest and contribute to the thing instead.

Psycho-Pedia [Double Fine, via Offworld]