Pucker Up For Some Lips Downloadable Content

Lips is getting its DLC act together, with Microsoft today announcing a raft of new tracks to be made available over the next few weeks. Most suck. But not all. There's still Bobby Brown.

Yes, Bobby Brown. "Every Little Step", if you must know, though just which Bobby Brown it is shouldn't matter. All songs will go for 160 Microsoft Points.

December 19

* "Over My Head (Cable Car)" — The Fray
* "Every Little Step" — Bobby Brown
* "Prisoner of Society" — The Living End
* "Virtual Insanity" — Jamiroquai

December 26

* "New Shoes" — Paolo Nutini
* "What's Love Got To Do With It" — Tina Turner
* "What Is Love?" — Haddaway

January 2

* "Where Did Our Love Go" — The Supremes
* "Let's Groove" — Earth, Wind and Fire
* "Be Good Johnny" — Men At Work
* "Somethin' Stupid" — Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman

January 9

* Superstar — Jamelia
* People are People — Depeche Mode
* Suddenly I See — KT Tunstall

Lips DLC Schedule Outlined [IGN]

