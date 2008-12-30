Punch-Out Hoodie Borders On Punch-Out Cosplay

I've been a little down on King of Games lately. Not enough new shirts, not enough good shirts. But this Punch-Out hoodie may well be a return to form for the team.
Not necessarily for the print itself, but because it captures the spirit of the game. You get a cityscape, boxing gloves and game logo on the front, with a quote on the back, but the kicker is hidden in some sidepockets.
They're knitted warm-up gloves, so you can get your get your man on a bike, hit the lake and get ready for the fight in style.
PUNCH-OUT FIGHTING SPIRIT [King of Games]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink