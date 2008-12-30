Punch-Out Hoodie Borders On Punch-Out Cosplay

I've been a little down on King of Games lately. Not enough new shirts, not enough good shirts. But this Punch-Out hoodie may well be a return to form for the team.

Not necessarily for the print itself, but because it captures the spirit of the game. You get a cityscape, boxing gloves and game logo on the front, with a quote on the back, but the kicker is hidden in some sidepockets.

They're knitted warm-up gloves, so you can get your get your man on a bike, hit the lake and get ready for the fight in style.

PUNCH-OUT FIGHTING SPIRIT [King of Games]