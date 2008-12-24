The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

PuzzleQuest Hits iPhone With a Trilogy Twist

Finally. PuzzleQuest just hit the App Store so iPhone and Touch owners can get their game on over the holidays. But what's this? It's the first of a trilogy?

PuzzleQuest: Chapter 1 - Battle of Gruulkar sells for a mighty US$10 and is described as the first chapter in the trilogy of the Puzzle Quest Challenge of the Warlords for the Apple portables.

Each chapter will include the ability to store characters, spells and high scores so you can carry your character from chapter to chapter. This first 68 meg or so download is said to include about 20 hours of gameplay culminating in a battle with Gruulkar, leader of the Orcs.

What the game's description is not clear about is whether this is a new story or if we're getting the same game, only doled out in three $10 chunks. That would sort of suck if it were true.

[Thanks Veselov ]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles