RC Remote Hack Uses Balance Board, Wii Remote, iPhone As Controllers

As my son said when he caught a gander at these hacks, "This is really cool!"

The guys over at Hardcode TV hacked a remote control truck to work with first a Wii remote, then a Nunchuk, then a Balance Board and finally the touch screen of an iPhone.

All of the controllers seemed to work relatively well, though my favourite was the Wii Remote, which was set up to control the truck the same way you control the virtual vehicles in Excite Truck.

Wii Balance Board Hack [Balance Board Blog]

