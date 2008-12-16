Ready At Dawn Reconsidering PSP Development?

Are Ready at Dawn reconsidering their flight from Playstation Portable development?

You may recall that back in June, Ready at Dawn announced that they were going to stop developing for the PSP after putting out the fantabulous God of War: Chains of Olympus. They even put their money where their mouth was, returning all of the PSP dev kits to Sony.

But recently they posted about the continued success of Chains and Daxter.

According to Gamasutra, 2 out of 5 top PSP games sold on Amazon in the US last week were Ready At Dawn games with Daxter and Chains of Olympus both making the top 5. Maybe we should reconsider this whole 'no more PSP games' thing because we seem to be doing pretty good at it

It sounds like they are kidding, but why not return to the PSP. Maybe Sony should send those boxes back, filled to the brim with cash to help convince Ready at Dawn.

Happy Holidays indeed... [Ready at Dawn]