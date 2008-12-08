Red Alert 3 Patch Adds Map Builder, In-Game DRM Deauthorization

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Never thought "in-game DRM deauthorization" would be touted as a huge feature in a patch, but it's one of two options PC users now can take advantage of in Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3.

The other is Worldbuilder for Red Alert 3, which Electronic Arts says allows players "to utilise the same exact tool our developers use to create maps."

The DRM deauthorisation does not literally remove all DRM from the game, It just means if you've maxxed your five-machine installation limit and start it up on a sixth, you can deauthorise one of the others on the fly and still get your game on. Sounds handy, and also like an answer to the 2 percent (by EA estimates) of players who want to install a game on more than three machines. In other words, it looks (to me, anyway) like it makes anti-DRM complaints seem a little more absolutist and unreasonable.

As for Worldbuilder, this is the sanctioned multiplayer and skirmish mapmaking tool akin to Worldbuilder for Red Alert 2. I'm not sure if it was coincidence or a response, but about a month ago someone stuck a poll on Red Alert 3's Maps and Modding forums calling for the development of just such a tool and, lo and behold, here it is.

Other features of the patch included a lot of balancing tweaks in certain matchups, plus the ability to see a player's stats in the online lobby, and some additional co-op lobbies. Here's the full readme.

Download Patch 1.05 and Worldbuilder [Red Alert 3 site, via VideoGamesBlogger]

