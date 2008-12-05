Red Faction Trailer: GIANT HAMMERS

How do you make a sci-fi shooter, the continuation of a sci-fi shooting series that's always been good (good but not great), look a lot more amazing than it has any right to be?
That's right. You use GIANT HAMMERS.
