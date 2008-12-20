Reeves: 'You don't grow the market by putting out shoddy machines'

SCEE president David Reeves had some interesting words when asked about Sony's future plans on growing their global marketplace.

In an interview with Mcvuk.com, Reeves put some of Sony's market growth strategies down on the table. Besides expanding into Russia, the Middle East, and South America, they're also looking into newer demographics and increasing their software tie ratio. At the end, Reeves threw in a juicy nugget about Sony's continued stance on manufacturing quality hardware.

We also grow the market through new products - some work, some don't, that's just the Sony way. And on that point, another thing we have committed to for supporting market growth is putting out quality hardware - you don't grow the market by putting out shoddy machines. So we try to make sure that PS3s have a failure rate of just two to three per cent, which is very low by industry standards.

The Xbox 360 has proven, to an extent, that hardware quality doesn't matter in the end. Price does, ultimately. What say you, Kotaku? Would you rather spend $100-$200 less on a PS3 if it increased the chances of your system breaking?

Action 'Station (MCVUK)