Reminder: Japan's Virtual Console Is Better Than Yours

Nintendo Japan have released the list of games that will be appearing on the country's Virtual Console for the month of January. It makes for good reading, especially if you like Smash Bros.

Yes, not only are Japan getting a Nintendo 64 title, they're getting one of the hottest, with the original Smash Bros. to be made available for 1200 points. Joining it will be other games you wish you had but don't, including Fantasy Zone II, Spriggin Mark 2 for the PC Engine and Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair for the Master System.

[Nintendo Japan]

