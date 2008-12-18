Resident Evil 5 Comic Tells Of A 'Dark Burden'

WildStorm can't help it. They've got the games fever. A particularly nasty, Capcom-specific strain of it, which is leading them to publish comics based on every Capcom franchise they can think of.

Latest to turn up is a Resident Evil 5 comic, one that will serve as a prequel to the game. At the comic's conclusion, we'll know not only what led Chris to Africa, but learn more about the...wait for it..."the dark burden that haunts him".

The first issue is due in March 2009.

Resident Evil [WildStorm, via Dtoid]