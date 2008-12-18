The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Resident Evil 5 Comic Tells Of A 'Dark Burden'

WildStorm can't help it. They've got the games fever. A particularly nasty, Capcom-specific strain of it, which is leading them to publish comics based on every Capcom franchise they can think of.

Latest to turn up is a Resident Evil 5 comic, one that will serve as a prequel to the game. At the comic's conclusion, we'll know not only what led Chris to Africa, but learn more about the...wait for it..."the dark burden that haunts him".

The first issue is due in March 2009.

Resident Evil [WildStorm, via Dtoid]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles