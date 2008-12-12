Resident Evil Suffers A Death In The Family?

Oh dear. Looks like an important member of the RE family has passed away. An ad running in the latest issue of Famitsu - after the jump, since it spoils - bears the bad news.
Eagle-eyed observers may have already picked this up in a previous trailer for the game, but since most people haven't, here's a good look at Jill Valentine's tombstone.
OMG is she dead? Did she pull an Eddie & The Cruisers and fake it? Was she bitten by a zombie while dirt-biking, was buried and has now returned to spread her love of living flesh and dirt bikes to the world?
Famitsu ad shows major series shake-up for Resident Evil 5 [Go Nintendo]
