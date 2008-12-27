Resistance 2 Podcast: Multiplayer Tweaks Coming

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

In this unedited sit down with the folks at Insomniac we hear a bit more about the developer's future plans for Resistance 2's multiplayer action.

We also hear how they think the game separates itself from all of those other shooters currently on the market. The audio in the recording is a bit janky, thanks to wobbly Skype, so it may sound a times that God has stepped in to have a chat as well, that most assuredly wasn't the case.

Watch Return to Resistance 2 on your iPod or Zune!
Right click save link as and download the video here.
Don't forget to check out the full Holiday special podcast, and our Director's Uncut of the LittleBigPlanet podcast.

