Resistance Freebies Are Yours Tomorrow

Sony and Insomniac Games are giving it away tomorrow, with snazzy Resistance 2 themes and map packs ripe for the taking. Slow down, PlayStation Store looters. Everyone will get theirs — just relax.
Most welcome to those of us who held out on the original Resistance: Fall of Man's downloadable content are free map packs. Yes, both map packs for the PlayStation 3 launch title have been freed from their costly bonds, now available for a suggested retail price of zero dollars and zero cents.
Additionally, you can sex up your Ex-ross Media Bar with three new R2 themes, also gratis. Thanks, Insomniac!
