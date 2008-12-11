Resistance Freebies Are Yours Tomorrow

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sony and Insomniac Games are giving it away tomorrow, with snazzy Resistance 2 themes and map packs ripe for the taking. Slow down, PlayStation Store looters. Everyone will get theirs — just relax.

Most welcome to those of us who held out on the original Resistance: Fall of Man's downloadable content are free map packs. Yes, both map packs for the PlayStation 3 launch title have been freed from their costly bonds, now available for a suggested retail price of zero dollars and zero cents.

Additionally, you can sex up your Ex-ross Media Bar with three new R2 themes, also gratis. Thanks, Insomniac!

Free Resistance 2 Themes, R:FOM Map Packs, and More [PlayStation.blog]

