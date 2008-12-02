Retro Consoles Return As Adorable Papercraft

Thanks, Marshall Alexander! Were it not for your heart-meltingly cute papercraft renditions of 70s/80s game machines, we don't know how we would have made it through Tuesday. But make it we did, clutching that little C64 to our hearts all day long. Hit the link below for the papercraft templates in question.
Foldskool Heroes [Marshall Alexander]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink