Riddick's Pitch Black Multiplayer Sounds Scary As Piss

In the latest edition of the US Official Xbox Magazine, developer Starbreeze details the multiplayer in The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, including a Pitch Black mode that is guaranteed to make players jump.

Multiplayer is a new addition to the remake of 2004's Escape from Butcher Bay, and Starbreeze is doing it up right. You'll get your standard deathmatch and capture the flag modes along with an objective-based Butcher Bay Riot mode that pits 3 teams of 4 players each against each other, but by far the most interesting mode is Pitch Black.

Pitch Black takes place in a large, darkened arena, pitting mercs with flashlights against Riddick, who can of course see in the dark. Players take turns getting torn apart by the Furian badass until one gets in a lucky shot, becoming Riddick at the start of the next round. We wouldn't want to meet Riddick in a darkened area. Oh no.

