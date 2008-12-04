Rise Of The White Wolf Teaser Trailer

In case anyone had any doubts about how much of a badass Geralt the Witcher was, here's the teaser trailer for Atari's newly announced console title The Witcher: Rise of the White Wolf.

The console version, as previously reported, features a revamped combat system for action-hungry Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 owners, and if this video at all reflects the way Geralt is going to move in the game, it should definitely be an experience that even the biggest fans of the PC title will want to get their hands on.

Hit the link for a set of in-game screenshots that display just how nicely the move to consoles is being handled.