Rock Band Country: Here Are Your Hotly-Anticipated Details

Is Harmonix's decision to try and court the C&W market in a game called Rock Band a stupid one? Probably! Nevertheless, they're taking a swing at it with the "Going Country" track pack.

Consisting of five tracks, it'll be out on December 18, and will feature tracks by Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and the Dixie Chicks. Pricing is fairly standard, at $2/160MS for a song or $8.50/680MS for all five.

Cambridge, Mass. - December 8, 2008 - Harmonix and MTV Games announced today that Rock Band® is set to give fans a taste of country music for the first time with the addition of the "Going Country" 5-pack to the Rock Band® Music Store catalog of downloadable content. The impressive lineup of renowned country artists includes Grammy Award winner Brad Paisley with "Mud on the Tires," the honky- tonk country classic duo Brooks & Dunn with "Hillbilly Deluxe," and all-American trio Dixie Chicks with "Sin Wagon."

Rock Band country lovers can also look forward to Dierks Bentley's #1 single "Free & Easy (Down the Road I Go)" and Miranda Lambert's standout single "Gunpowder & Lead."

Each track will be available starting December 16, 2008, for the Xbox®360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and December 18, 2008, for PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. Each individual track will be available for $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points) and $8.49 (680 Microsoft Points) for the 5-pack.

Release Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2008 (Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for Xbox 360)

Thursday, December 18, 2008 (PlayStation®Store)

Tracks:

Brad Paisley "Mud on the Tires"

Brooks & Dunn "Hillbilly Deluxe"

Dierks Bentley "Free & Easy (Down the Road I Go)"

Dixie Chicks "Sin Wagon"

Miranda Lambert "Gunpowder & Lead"

Price: $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points for Xbox 360) per track

$8.49 (680 Microsoft Points for Xbox 360) for the 5-pack

(All tracks are original master recordings)

Locations: Xbox LIVE Marketplace for Xbox 360 and PlayStation®Network

** Dates for Rock Band game tracks are tentative and subject to change **

