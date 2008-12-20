Rock Band Gets A Bit More Foo For The Holidays

If you were a little underwhelmed by yesterday's "Rockin' the Holidays 2008" track pack for Rock Band announcement, you probably read the announcement. Don't worry, the Foo Fighters are here to bring DLC cheer.

Harmonix announced today that another batch of Foo Fighters tracks will join the downloadable content provider of your choice next week. Those tracks would be.

• Foo Fighters - "DOA"

• Foo Fighters - "Times Like These"

• Foo Fighters - "This Is A Call"

Price is US$1.99 (160 Microsoft Points) for each track or US$5.49 (440 Microsoft Points) for the three-pack. Yay!