The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Rock Band Gets...Gwen Stefani?

OK, not just Gwen Stefani. No Doubt. Though these days, when I think "No Doubt", I think "Gwen Stefani career advancement vehicle", so excuse my conclusion-jumping.

According to No Doubt's official website, 13 of the 15 tracks from the band's singles collection will be made available for Rock Band, both as a full album or individual tracks. They're due on December 9. Wonder which two songs didn't make the cut?

The Singles Collection to be released for Rock Band [No Doubt, via PS3F]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles