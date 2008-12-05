Rock Band Gets...Gwen Stefani?

OK, not just Gwen Stefani. No Doubt. Though these days, when I think "No Doubt", I think "Gwen Stefani career advancement vehicle", so excuse my conclusion-jumping.
According to No Doubt's official website, 13 of the 15 tracks from the band's singles collection will be made available for Rock Band, both as a full album or individual tracks. They're due on December 9. Wonder which two songs didn't make the cut?
The Singles Collection to be released for Rock Band [No Doubt, via PS3F]
