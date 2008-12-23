Roy Orbison Coming To Rock Band

Rock Band is branching out. First it went a little bit country, and now it's going a little bit Big O, with CMT.com accidentally announcing that Roy Orbison will be coming to Rock Band.

Teasing the December 26 episode of Top 20 Countdown on Country Music Television, the website says "Plus, get details on how you can rock out with The Soul of Rock and Roll with the upcoming release of the Roy Orbison Pack for Rock Band 2 consoles".

Seeing as there's a giant Rock Band ad next to the piece, and seeing as CMT is an MTV channel (MTV being the publishers of Rock Band), there's little reason to doubt the validity of the snippet.

So, Roy Orbison, huh? Totally unexpected, yet with the possibility of being totally awesome.

[CMT, thanks Andy!]