The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Roy Orbison Coming To Rock Band

Rock Band is branching out. First it went a little bit country, and now it's going a little bit Big O, with CMT.com accidentally announcing that Roy Orbison will be coming to Rock Band.

Teasing the December 26 episode of Top 20 Countdown on Country Music Television, the website says "Plus, get details on how you can rock out with The Soul of Rock and Roll with the upcoming release of the Roy Orbison Pack for Rock Band 2 consoles".

Seeing as there's a giant Rock Band ad next to the piece, and seeing as CMT is an MTV channel (MTV being the publishers of Rock Band), there's little reason to doubt the validity of the snippet.

So, Roy Orbison, huh? Totally unexpected, yet with the possibility of being totally awesome.

[CMT, thanks Andy!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles