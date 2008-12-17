Rumour: A Next Metal Gear Is... Metal Gear Solid Touch!?

Hideo Kojima said that we'd still have a couple week's worth of speculation on what "A Next Metal Gear Is...", but rumoured scans from Famitsu may have spoiled it. It's Metal Gear. For the iPhone.

Or at least that's what this scan, supposedly from the newest issue of Famitsu Weekly, indicates, a gesture based Metal Gear designed with the iPhone and iPod Touch's touchscreen controls in mind. From what we can gather from this heavily artifacted scan, it looks like it might be a spin-off of Metal Gear Solid 4, with a new heads up display and possibly shooter heavy elements.

Consider this a rumour for now, until we see something that looks more legit — and hopefully in higher resolution. If Metal Gear Solid Touch is what's planned and this is an authentic Famitsu scan, it wouldn't come as a surprise to many of us.

Famitsu 20081219 [Wii @ Everday]