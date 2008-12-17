The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Rumour: A Next Metal Gear Is... Metal Gear Solid Touch!?

Hideo Kojima said that we'd still have a couple week's worth of speculation on what "A Next Metal Gear Is...", but rumoured scans from Famitsu may have spoiled it. It's Metal Gear. For the iPhone.

Or at least that's what this scan, supposedly from the newest issue of Famitsu Weekly, indicates, a gesture based Metal Gear designed with the iPhone and iPod Touch's touchscreen controls in mind. From what we can gather from this heavily artifacted scan, it looks like it might be a spin-off of Metal Gear Solid 4, with a new heads up display and possibly shooter heavy elements.

Consider this a rumour for now, until we see something that looks more legit — and hopefully in higher resolution. If Metal Gear Solid Touch is what's planned and this is an authentic Famitsu scan, it wouldn't come as a surprise to many of us.

Famitsu 20081219 [Wii @ Everday]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles