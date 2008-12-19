Rumour: Abit Motherboard Maker RIP in 2008?

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

A number of tech sites are reporting that Abit, makers of high-end motherboards and PC components, will be closing up shop at the end of the year.

Over a number of years, the component manufacturer, now owned by USI, somehow went from helping to create the overclocking market to pumping out digital picture frames, according to TweatTown.

The site doesn't break down the decision, but it sounds like it was likely one made by USI. Man, I think I've built a couple of computers with Abit motherboards.

Abit Closing its doors on December 31st

