Rumour: Factor 5 Goes Ker-plop

Earlier we posted rumours that Factor 5 laid off half its staff. Now comes word the whole studio just closed. I guess everyone's answer to the economy is just to give up.

This one still gets the rumour tag because there's no name on the source. But says IGN's Matt Casamassina over on their boards (subscription required):

(Casamassina) [I w] as hoping the rumours weren't true. Contacted Julian over at F5 to shed some light, but he didn't get back to me. Got an e-mail from an inside source tonight: "Hi Matt, How have you been? Haven't seen you guys since E3. I hope that you're doing well! [Redacted]wanted me to contact you with some late breaking news. We just learned from inside sources that developer Factor 5 has officially closed their doors as of today. That's some pretty big news considering that those guys have been around for quite a while. It's definitely a real shame! I hope that this information is helpful to you. Take care, and please say hi to Bozon for me."

And another one bites the dust. Since everyone's strategy is to fire their way back to full health, may I make a simple request? Please adjust the fiscal quarters ahead by one month. Like daylight savings time for Wall Street or something. That way, 500,000 people won't be getting fired right before Christmas, they can get pink slipped in January and not have their holidays ruined. At least give us that.

Factor 5 Dead Too? [CasuallyHardcore (which notes Factor 5 published the Star Wars/cosmetics crossover game "Rouge [sic]Leader.") And thanks reader Marc S.]