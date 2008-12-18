Free Radical In A Whole Lot Of Trouble?

We've got a few emails tonight concerning Free Radical. And how the studio might be in a spot of bother. Apparently staff arrived at the company offices today to find them all locked up.

Which is never a good sign. Especially when there are also security guards posted outside to stop employees from getting in.

We hear that a meeting's going to take place in the next few hours to explain what's going on, but if it doesn't involve:

a) the closure of the studio, who have developed TimeSplitters, Second Sight & Haze

or at least

b) mass layoffs

We'd be awful surprised. Unless the bosses decided to lock everyone out so they could sort out their secret santa lists. Though that scenario is, admittedly, less likely.

We've contacted Free Radical for comment, and will update when we hear back.