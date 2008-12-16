Runes Of Magic Open Beta Is Go

The character database has been wiped clean and the servers has been rebooted as Frogster's Runes of Magic launches it's open beta test today, with 190,000 players already registered and ready to go.

Interested players should head over to RunesofMagic.com to register and download the client, now available in both English and German flavors. All of the closed beta characters have been done away with in the last big character wipe, with open beta characters carrying on past the game's official launch, so if you were planning to play Runes of Magic, now is the time to start.

In the time-honored tradition of all MMORPGs, Rune of Magic will also be kicking off their Christmas celebration this Thursday, with special events, costumes, quests, and other surprises in store. If you start now you just might be able to download the client and get it updated by then.

RUNES OF MAGIC OPEN BETA BEGINS

Fantasy Online roleplay-Game now open for everybody

Berlin, Germany (December 15th, 2008) - Frogster Interactive today announced that the highly anticipated massively multiplayer online role-playing game Runes of Magic has now gone into open beta. With over 190,000 players already registered, the client is now available in English and for the first time in German language for download from the official site www.runesofmagic.com.

Players who have not registered yet can download the client for free and are able to create a game account on www.runesofmagic.com. With the start of the open beta, Frogster will activate all implemented content. Even the item-shop, where the players can buy supporting items, will be available in Runes of Magic. At the same time Frogster will remove the NDA so players can communicate their impressions from today on and media can publish their first previews. Since all characters have been deleted at the end of the closed beta event all players will start with level one - regardless of whether they are a novice or a seasoned adventurer. Upon first entering the world of Taborea, players need to decide on the server type: Players who prefer to fight against other players in the game world anywhere and at any time should choose a PvP server. Players, who want to quest in peace and only intend to fight against other players in a controlled surrounding should choose a PvE server. More information about the rules on the PvP and PvE servers can be found during the day on the official website.

On Thursday 19th December shortly after the start of the open beta, Christmas will arrive on Taborea. Special event costumes and quests as well as lots of small surprises will be waiting for all players. The official website www.runesofmagic.com will accompany the events with a competition. Everybody, who gets creative and sends something hand-crafted around Runes of Magic, has the chance to win a rare in game Christmas mount.

Runes of Magic - a world full of wizardry and adventure

With an extensive range of features Runes of Magic prepares to redefine the standard of free-to-play MMO games. Right from the launch Runes of Magic will convey its absorbing story through more than 1000 quests embedded in an atmospheric world. Players can choose between six main classes. Combined with a secondary class they dispose of 36 individual character classes over all. All characters possess unique skills with impressive

combo attacks and can use mounts. A particularly attractive feature for guilds and players is the possibility to arrange their own virtual homes with individual furnishings. Thanks to an extensive crafting and reputation system, thrilling PVP as well as demanding dungeons and boss-monsters, no wishes remain unsatisfied. The Taiwanese developer Runewaker has developed Runes of Magic according to western MMO standards within a time frame of three years. The studio will provide new challenges for players every three to four months with free add-ons and updates. MMO fans can find more information, pictures and videos on the official website www.runesofmagic.com.

Features

- Free2play: no monthly fees, free download

- Extensive dual class system (six primary and secondary classes)

- Versatile spell and attack combinations

- Enthralling background story

- More than 1.000 quests and quest series on launch

- No zone boundaries thanks to seamless architecture

- Dungeons: Instanced and tile based as well as persistent

- Individually developed skills and spells

- Armour sets with special bonuses

- Dynamic item system with hundreds of runes for upgrading

- Optional PvP system with arena battles and guild wars

- Ranking system with player-ranking lists

- Multitude of unique mounts

- Epic crafting system with the chance to improve existing items

- Personalisation of player houses through individual furnishings

- Reputation system

- Customisable user interface with the option to use Add-ons

- Map and radar system to find dealers, resources and quests easily

- Ingame auction houses for trading items

- Teleport-Runes for instant travel

- Mouse and keyboard controls for movement

- Regular updates with new content

- Cross-server fights in three-server-battle in development

- Guild houses in special zones in development