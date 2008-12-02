Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 Getting PS3 Bundle

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

What better way to mark a PS3 exclusive than with a PS3 bundle? The upcoming Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 gets just that. The SEGA PS3 exclusive will launch with an 80GB PS3 pack.

Priced at ¥45,980 ($765), the bundle is cheaper than buying the game and console separately. Dubbed the Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 Rising Dragon Pack, it includes a copy of the game and an 80GB Ceramic White PS3 with dragon design on the console's body.

SEGA and Sony haven't yet released pictures of the 80GB dragon console, which is limited to only 10,000 units. No worries — they still have time. The game (and bundle) won't be out in Japan until February 26, 2009.

    Good lookin' out there!
    What I wouldn't give for an english subtitled version of this game... it looks spectacular!

