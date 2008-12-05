Sackbook Is Facebook For Sack People

If Facebook and LittleBigPlanet got drunk and had an illegitimate offspring it might be Sackbook, a fan-created community website dedicated to connecting sack people with sack places for sack fun.

The creation of LBP fan Chris Warren, Sackbook is a place where players can keep up-to-date on the latest user-created levels, make friends, or simply search offline for stuff they'd like to poke at the next time they visit the game. It uses information from within the game gathered via a PSN user named Sackbook, from which the site updates on a regular basis. Registration is a bit convoluted, requiring you enter your PSN ID and then send a coded message to the Sackbook account, but after that you should be good to go. If anything it's a neat little site to explore when you're stuck at work without hope of a LBP fix.

Now let's just hope Sony doesn't decide to "moderate" it out of existence.

Sackbook - Social Networking for LittleBigPlanet [Official Site - Thanks Lokno]