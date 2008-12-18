Sacred 2 Update Brings Sacred 2 Network And Holiday Cheer

The latest update to Ascaron's PC RPG Sacred 2: Fallen Angel not only includes the beta version of the Sacred 2 network, but also contains a health dose of holiday cheer.

The main draw of the newly-released 620MB update would have to be the Sacred 2 network, which is essentially an online community for Sacred 2 players that adds an extensive ladder and highscore ranking system to the game. Players can win ranks and orders, compare their character and guild information, or use the social network to meet friends to play with. There's even a Hall of Fame and a Heroes' Cemetery to help immortalise legendary characters.

The update also brings with it 20 new opponents, new armour and weapons, a new snow region, and a new holiday quest line that results in a set of armour even Santa Claus would wear.

The update is packed with new features such as new armour, a brand new snow region, a whopping 20 new opponents and spectacular new weapons. In addition, a completely new series of quests guarantees tons of gaming fun and provides a special set of armour specifically designed to get you into the festive spirit. Naturally, many game details were improved as well, making for an even better gaming experience.

The first beta version of the SACRED 2 network includes an extensive ladder and highscore ranking system allowing you to compare your own performance to that of other community members. You can even win ranks and orders, and legendary characters are immortalised in a Heroes' Cemetery and a Hall of Fame. You can also use the social network to create your own profile then contact other users, make new friends, or arrange some multiplayer sessions.

Tincat, the flexible multiplayer engine from Arvato Systems, makes it possible to export all information belonging to a game character to the SACRED 2 network, and view it there. This allows players to compare character and guild information, and to view multiple highscore lists, making for additional long-term motivation.

Thanks to the SACRED 2 auto-update feature, the holiday update will be automatically installed when the game is launched. You can also download the patch via a specially created landing page.

The ASCARON team is looking forward to feedback from the community and wishes everyone happy holidays and a wonderful year 2009.

To download the software, please visit: http://update.sacred2.com.