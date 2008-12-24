Next January, a pornography parody of Namco's pop idol sim THE [email protected] was slated for release. The flick's distributor TMA has announced that the adult movie will no longer go on sale.

Dubbed Adultmaster, it follows three women as they try to break in as "idols" and do other stuff. Like dance. And sing. The producers and cast of the film were hardly coy and teased the saucy send-up. Adult video actress Rui Saotome blogged: "Today, we filmed the adult version of an idol training game... I can't say the name of the game, but maybe there are lots of people who know what it is."

However, the adult video producers have suddenly decided not to release the finished film. According to TMA's website:

On January 16, 2009, our company's title Adultmaster was scheduled for release. However, the launch has been halted for various reasons. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. We are truly sorry. TMA

Various reasons? Sounds so varied. It's possible that the game was a little too close to the source material for Namco Bandai's liking. If this is the case, perhaps Namco's lawyers were a little too threatening for TMA's liking.

TMA Top Page [NSFW]