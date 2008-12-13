Savage 2: A Tortured Soul Now Free To Play

S2 Games recently converted their rpg / real-time strategy / FPS combo Savage 2: A Tortured Soul from a subscription-based game to a completely free to download and play model.

Now anyone can simply head to the game's webpage, create and account, download the game, and start playing the game at new cost, with paid Prime accounts available for players who want lifetime stat tracking, extra inventory slots, unlimited Hellbourne play, and downloadable replays of every Savage 2 match ever played.

Savage 2 pits two teams against each other on a fantasy-themed battlefield, with one team member acting as an overseer who issues commands as if he were playing an RTS title, with the other players acting as units. It's a rather unique little title that really needs to be experienced, so now that it's free...experience it, dammit.

Savage 2: A Tortured Soul [Official Website - Thanks Julian!]