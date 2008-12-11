Sci Fi's Top Ten Overrated Games Of 2008 May Offend

On the Sci Fi channel's gaming blog Fidgit, actor and game journalist Tom Chick delivers a list of 2008's most overrated games that is guaranteed to piss off just about everyone imaginable.

The list is comprised of games that many would consider the very best of the year. Braid, LittleBigPlanet, Left 4 Dead, Metal Gear Solid 4, Grand Theft Auto 4 - all presented as games that don't deserve the praise they've received. In his defence, Chick does offer up a pre-list caveat:

Many of the following ten games are great. A few came close to being on my top ten list ... I would call a couple of them works of genius. But I think they're the most overrated games of the year for the simple fact that I'm surprised at how well received they were.

I'm just a bit sketchy on what he's saying there. He considers some of the games works of genius, but is surprised that others do as well? Hit the link to see the full list, in which I feel that only one title fits the category, mainly because I am a lazy bastard.

10 most overrated games of 2008 [Fidgit via Waffle Squadron Omega]