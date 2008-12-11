The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Sci Fi's Top Ten Overrated Games Of 2008 May Offend

On the Sci Fi channel's gaming blog Fidgit, actor and game journalist Tom Chick delivers a list of 2008's most overrated games that is guaranteed to piss off just about everyone imaginable.

The list is comprised of games that many would consider the very best of the year. Braid, LittleBigPlanet, Left 4 Dead, Metal Gear Solid 4, Grand Theft Auto 4 - all presented as games that don't deserve the praise they've received. In his defence, Chick does offer up a pre-list caveat:

Many of the following ten games are great. A few came close to being on my top ten list ... I would call a couple of them works of genius. But I think they're the most overrated games of the year for the simple fact that I'm surprised at how well received they were.

I'm just a bit sketchy on what he's saying there. He considers some of the games works of genius, but is surprised that others do as well? Hit the link to see the full list, in which I feel that only one title fits the category, mainly because I am a lazy bastard.

10 most overrated games of 2008 [Fidgit via Waffle Squadron Omega]

Comments

  • dartmerc Guest

    Yeah, I can't figure it out. The best I can gather, is that he's complaining about every game that got an 8, that he thought should have gotten a 7.
    and "A few came close to being on my top ten list"..
    umm.. what kind of top 10 list doesn't have at least one of the following:
    Metal Gear Solid 4
    Braid
    Grand Theft Auto IV
    Little Big Planet
    Left 4 Dead

    That dude shouldn't be allowed on the internet.

    http://ihavetheprincess.wordpress.com

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    "1) Grand Theft Auto IV"

    Most definitely. Massive wankfest of a game that adds dozens of bells-and-whistles but DOESN'T IMPROVE ON THE FRANCHISE AT ALL. Hell, it makes it WORSE with all its stupid dates and other distractions from the story mode. Biggest disappointment of the generation for me.

    0
  • Cameron @Cameron

    Didn't Mass Effect come out last year (2007)? Or do they consider 2008 to include a few months of other years?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles