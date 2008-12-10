Score Yourself A BRAVIA Z Series LCD TV

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Bravia.jpgDon't ever say we don't love you. Following hot on the heels of those limited ed. Gears 2 and Saints 2 packs we gave away just a few short weeks ago, we now have a BRAVIA Z Series LCD TV from Sony up for grabs- and you don't even have to be creative to win it.

For your chance to land the TV (Model no. KDL40Z4500)- valued at $3,399-, or one of five $100 gift vouchers to DJs, Coles/Myer, Harvey Norman or Bunnings, just click through to the Kotaku survey and tell us about yourself. It'll only take a few minutes to do and is an easy way to score yourself an exy tele will go a long way in helping us figure out what spesh souls are reading our beloved site.

[Survey]

[Terms and Conditions]

Comments

  • saif Guest

    this tv is the no 1 lcd hd tv i ever saw

