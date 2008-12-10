Screw Consumers, Actual Bands Prefer Rock Band

You may like Guitar Hero. That's fine. But while you're enjoying Activision's soulless take on Rock N' Roll, know that artists prefer Rock Band.

Or, at least, that's what Rock Band owners Viacom reckon. So take that with a grain of salt.

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman:

There's a strong music orientation to our company; many of our networks are ideal vehicles to promote the game, and you'll see more and more of that as we move forward. We also have the opportunity to attract talent to [Rock Band]in a way that our competitors have greater difficulty doing.

The fact Guitar Hero have a Metallica game coming early next year kinda negates that point, but then, the Rock Band v Guitar Hero stoush has never been about accuracy. It's been about the spectacle.

Viacom: Talent Prefers Rock Band [Edge]