Sega Regurgitating More Genesis Games On XBLA, PSN

If there's one thing Sega excels at, it's releasing the same Sega Genesis games on every platform imaginable. Rich arcade history? What's that?! Saturn? Dreamcast? Never heard of 'em! Here, try these Genesis ports!

Sega's got a slew of rehashes lined up for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, if recent ESRB ratings are right. And they usually are. Comix Zone, Streets of Rage 2, Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II, Gunstar Heroes, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Golden Axe, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have all been giving the go-ahead by the ratings board.

Yep, some of those already exist as Xbox Live Arcade games, but some are new. Why would Sega ready more individual releases when they've got the Sega Mega Drive Ultimate Collection coming down the pike? The answer is simply "Sega."

ESRB Game Ratings [ESRB via NeoGAF]

