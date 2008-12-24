Serious Take on WW II Means Sexy, Sexy Wardrobe

Typically when I think World War II and Nazi Germany I don't think fashion show, but Velvet Assassin reminds us that the epitome of realism is a deep closet... and at least one nightie.

Replay Studios, making sure they don't sensationalize World War II, says their upcoming game will give gamers one of the first "true-to-life experiences" by casting strong, yet normal woman "Violette Summer" and her sensible, though leather-heavy, wardrobe.

From day one the developers at Replay Studios knew they didn't want to simply sensationalise one of the most tragic wars in human history, but to give gamers one of the first true-to-life experiences. An integral part of that mission was to provide players with an intriguing view of the war by portraying a strong, yet normal woman, not only in physique - but also in the reality of her abilities. Violette is a woman who has lost everything dear to her and now has but one goal - to disrupt and destroy the Nazi regime. Completely alone behind enemy lines, Violette has to do whatever it takes to complete her missions with what she has on hand. Everything Violette has must have a meaning and a use, including her clothing. Depending on the mission, Violette has a few sets of clothing that she can use to her advantage.

Pilot Outfit - Violette's mainstay is her standard brown leather jacket and blue canvas cargo pant set. While not exactly all the rage in Milan, this is a very likely outfit of the times; providing the wearer with the storage of cargo pockets, durability of canvas and toughness of the leather. This outfit gives Violette a solid set of threads to get by with. There isn't too much to be said for these duds, but they get the job done.

Leather Sneaking Suit - The all-leather suit gives Violette a slight edge in darkness. For obvious reasons she's able to blend in with the shadows much better in this suit. Made of supple leather, this is the ideal outfit for Violette, with the tough, yet soft feel of the leather offering her great flexibility in both combat and stealth.

Nazi Officer Uniform - As the old saying goes, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em! Isn't it funny how they never seem to find the things right under their noses? With one quick wardrobe change, Violette takes on the Nazi Officer uniform and can easily infiltrate enemy ranks. The minute Violette dons the uniform, she takes on the persona of a Nazi officer, walking and saluting to keep the other soldiers completely fooled. As long as Violette doesn't have any close face-to-face encounters and doesn't behave suspiciously, she should be able to fool any soldiers she comes upon.

Night Dress - This outfit is completely unsuited to any of the exploits that Violette will undertake, but that's the point. The entirety of Velvet Assassin is actually a flashback, with Violette remembering her efforts while in a coma. Whenever players get into a tight spot in the game, they can go into Morphine Mode which simulates Violette getting an injection of the drug from her nurse to calm her down as she lives out the horrific memories of war in her violent dreams. When this happens, the action slows down and the world around her becomes more of a dreamscape, and whatever Violette was wearing is temporarily exchanged with the nightie she's garbed in at the hospital.