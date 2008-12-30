SF Chronicle's Best Games Of 2008 (GTA IV Doesn't Make It)

While 2009 is almost upon us, there's still some time to pass out gaming awards for 2008. I bet you didn't think No More Heroes would be making anyone's list.

The San Francisco Chronicle handed out their gaming awards for the year. Noticeably missing from this list are the usual suspects, like Grand Theft Auto IV, Dead Space, Fable II, and Resistance 2. They've been replaced by the likes of No More Heroes (!), Soulcalibur IV, Mirror's Edge, and Burnout Paradise. They also named their gaming MVP, as well as their High's, Low's and Most Improved.

While all these games are fine choices, the No More Heroes pick is a bit surprising. But hey, this is why we are allowed to have an opinion. Here's their 10 best of 2008:



- Prince of Persia (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC) - Metal Gear Solid 4 (PlayStation 3) - Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360) - Burnout Paradise (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) - Little Big Planet (PlayStation 3) - Mirror's Edge (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC) - Fallout 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC) - Left 4 Dead (Xbox 360, PC) - Soulcalibur IV (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) - No More Heroes (Wii)

MVP - Criterion HIgh - Home, NXE with video services Low - Denis Dyack vs. NeoGAF Most Improved - iPhone Games

The best video games of 2008 (San Francisco Chronicle)