Shin Megami Tensei Online Beta Invites Are Go

According to countless tips from our beloved readers, Aeria Games has sent out their first round of invites to the closed beta test of Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine Online.

Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine Online is the MMO version of Atlus' acclaimed and slightly twisted RPG series, which covers a wide variety of titles from Devil Summoner to Nocturne to the Persona series, characterised by stylish artwork and the ability to summon and breed demons.

The invites began arriving yesterday, so if you signed up, you might want to check your inbox. I've been checking mine nonstop for the past 18 hours, in between bouts of sobbing. No invite for me. *sniffle*

UPDATE: FileFront contacted me to let me know they have 20,000 keys up for grabs here.

