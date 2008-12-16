The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Shoe Attack On President Already Turned Into A Crappy Flash Game

As hilarious and .gif worthy the incident was yesterday that saw an Iraqi journalist chucking his shoes at President Bush, did we really need a flash game? Apparently so.

The company T-Enterprise must be quick with their flash programming (or they knew about the incident beforehand!), because in less than 24 hours they managed to churn out a game (albeit a crappy one) where you must defend the President from shoes being thrown his way.

"If you watch the video clip, the Secret Service don't move to protect the President until the second shoe has been thrown," said Sadi Chishti, managing director of T-Enterprise, the Glasgow-based company behind the computer game. "We're hoping the agents will use this game as a training aid for future footwear attacks on world leaders."

Rather than batting the shoes down with your arms or hands, though, the game makes you shoot the shoes, with a good chance at hitting the President. Game Politics noted that was probably by design. I have to be honest, the first time I played it I unloaded into the President thinking that was the objective. WHOOPS!

You can play this "game" after the jump!


Bush's Boot Camp (Telegraph via Game Politics)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles