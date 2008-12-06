The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Signourney Weaver Declined Aliens Game, Not Offered Ghostbusters

Sigourney Weaver talks about participating in video game film adaptations with MTV's Josh Horowitz, revealing that she was once asked to appear in an unnamed Aliens video game, but turned it down due to character inaccuracy.

"They wanted me to do Ripley and I said, Well you have Ripley killing aliens but also sick people and other marines! And every other word out of my mouth was a curse word. I'm not a nun or anything, but I said, 'This is not true to the character.' And they also showed me six video games and said it was going to be made by this company. There was one called 'Rednecks' where they shoot animals. The whole thing was so ridiculous."

The developer in question remains a mystery, seeing as the only game that fits - Redneck Rampage - was developed by Xatrix Entertainment, who never worked on an Aliens title. Perhaps we're now finding out why they never worked on the Aliens franchise.

As for participating in Atari's upcoming Ghostbusters games, Weaver claimed she was either never contacted, or was simply too busy to respond at the time and forgot it ever happened. I'd say this was a loss for Ghostbusters fans, but I never really liked her character in the series in the first place. As far as I am concerned, Weaver should be required to shave her head and weild a futuristic weapon in every movie she appears in.

Sigourney Weaver Appalled By Offer To Be In 'Aliens' Game, Not Slated For 'Ghostbusters' [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles