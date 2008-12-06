Signourney Weaver Declined Aliens Game, Not Offered Ghostbusters

Sigourney Weaver talks about participating in video game film adaptations with MTV's Josh Horowitz, revealing that she was once asked to appear in an unnamed Aliens video game, but turned it down due to character inaccuracy.

"They wanted me to do Ripley and I said, Well you have Ripley killing aliens but also sick people and other marines! And every other word out of my mouth was a curse word. I'm not a nun or anything, but I said, 'This is not true to the character.' And they also showed me six video games and said it was going to be made by this company. There was one called 'Rednecks' where they shoot animals. The whole thing was so ridiculous."

The developer in question remains a mystery, seeing as the only game that fits - Redneck Rampage - was developed by Xatrix Entertainment, who never worked on an Aliens title. Perhaps we're now finding out why they never worked on the Aliens franchise.

As for participating in Atari's upcoming Ghostbusters games, Weaver claimed she was either never contacted, or was simply too busy to respond at the time and forgot it ever happened. I'd say this was a loss for Ghostbusters fans, but I never really liked her character in the series in the first place. As far as I am concerned, Weaver should be required to shave her head and weild a futuristic weapon in every movie she appears in.

