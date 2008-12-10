Simon the Sorcerer Joins GoG Lineup

CD Projekt's Good Old Games website gets a healthy dose of point and click today, announcing a deal with Adventure Soft to bring classic adventure titles to the service, beginning with Simon the Sorcerer.

The purveyors of DRM-free classic PC games have plans to significantly pad their relatively skimpy adventure title line up with Adventure Soft's titles, and Simon the Sorcerer is an outstanding place to start. The first in a series that now spans four titles, Simon the Sorcerer follows the adventures of the teenage Simon and his dog Chippy, mysteriously teleported to a fantasy world filled with parodies of beloved fantasy fiction such as the Chronicles of Narnia and The Lord of the Rings. Simon is voiced by Chris Barrie, who played Rimmer on the British sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf, as well as Lara Croft's butler Hillary in the Tomb Raider movies. Simon is optimised for today's PCs and runs a mere US$5.99.

Not a bad start. It's no BloodNet, but they're definitely moving in the right direction.

Point-and-Click Adventures Venture onto GOG.com with Adventure Soft

The vast catalogue of DRM-free PC classics is getting bigger with traditional point-and-click adventures

Warsaw, Poland. December 9, 2008. GOG.com (http://www.gog.com), the classic-games haven for anyone looking for DRM-free PC oldies, is proud to announce an agreement with Adventure Soft to bring its classic adventure games to the site. Under the agreement, GOG.com's games catalogue will expand with the addition of, among others, the adventures of the pointy-hatted teenager we all know and love... and we're talking about Simon the Sorcerer, of course, and not that Harry fellow. Thanks to the magic tricks of the GOG.com team, all games are 100% compatible with modern operating systems and have never even heard of DRM.

"It's great to have Adventure Soft on board. Point-and-click adventures are iconic examples of PC gaming in the 90s, and games like Simon the Sorcerer are some of the best examples of the genre," said Adam Oldakowski, Managing Director of GOG.com. "With the addition of the Adventure Soft games, our users will get a load of brain-wracking riddles and off-beat humor."

Adventure Soft's games will start hitting GOG.com's game catalogue with today's appearance of the original Simon the Sorcerer (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/simon_the_sorcerer). The announcement of the Adventure Soft agreement is the next phase of "GOG.com fever month" that began when the company announced the addition of Arx Fatalis to the ever-growing catalogue of Good Old Games. Expect more news about new features, new releases and some more agreements to announce in the upcoming days.

###