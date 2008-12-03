SingStar Getting Heavy Dose Of Christmas Cheer, Also... Starship

The dearth of Christmas-themed downloadable content available is the shame of the industry. At least Sony is doing something about it, announcing a batch of Christmas carols-cum-pop songs for the PlayStation 3 version of SingStar.

One could easily argue that the choices aren't ideal — no "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)?"; almost any version would do — but we'll take what we can get. Yes, we'll even take a little Celine Dion, just for the rum and eggnog coated cacophony of it all. Serious SingStar fans can download the following Xmas extravaganza "mid-December."

* Toni Braxton - 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Xmas'

* Babyface - 'Sleigh Ride'

* Shakin' Stevens - 'Merry Christmas'

* Paul McCartney - "Wonderful Christmastime'

* Celine Dion - 'Christmas Eve'

In addition, it looks like some better choices will be hitting the SingStore soon, most notably Queen's 'The Show Must Go On' and most gratingly Starship's 'We Built This City.' Oi!

SingStar Updates [PlayStation.blog]