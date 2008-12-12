So, Home Is Broken

Home's out! Great news for tired Home programmers and Sony marketing types alike. But is it great news for you? Not yet! Because, it seems, many of you can't actually use the thing.

From the entire PSN going down to constant connection problems, a ton of people either can't use Home, or can use it for five seconds before being booted off. The service's announcement - which should have been a hub for congratulatory back-slapping - is perhaps the most entertaining catalogue of the issues facing potential users.

Me? Been trying for nigh on 12 hours now, and the furthest I get is a connection error message.

Hopefully this is the just the result of everyone hammering the service at once, and will sort itself out in a day or two when things die down.

How about you? You guys having much luck? Things improving at all?