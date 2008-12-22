So How Much Did It Cost Take-Two To Fend Off EA's Advances?

Earlier this year, Electronic Arts were mad for Take-Two. Mad. Looked like a takeover was inevitable. Yet we enter 2009 with Take-Two an independent company. How the hell did that happen?
It happened partly because Take-Two spent a ton of money to keep EA's hungry wolves at bay. How much money?
According to a Securities and Exchange Comission filing from last week, it was in the region of $11.1 million dollars, which was spent on things like a "strategic review process" and...getting boss Strauss Zelnick on the cover of Men's Fitness.
Would you try and takeover a company whose boss had body that ripped? No, no you would not.
So you think Take Two, one of the richest, most powerful companies in the world, is running around at night time, secretly beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands. And your plan is to take over this company?
Good luck.