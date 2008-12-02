So, How Much Money Does Nintendo Make From Each Wii Sold?

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

It's a well-known fact that Nintendo turn a profit on every Wii they sell. What's not well-known is how much profit they make. Nintendo won't tell us, but Macquarie Securities reckon they know.

And, according to a report in Forbes citing Macquarie data, it's $US6 per Wii. Bear in mind that's an analyst calculation, not hard fact, but it's likely not too far off the mark.

$US6 from $US250 might not sound like much, but when the console's already sold nearly 40 million units, it's much.

Wii's Future In Motion [Forbes, via MCV]

