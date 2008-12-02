So, So Many New Dragon Quest IX Images

Believe it or not, Dragon Quest IX will indeed be coming out on the humble Nintendo DS. Famitsu have posted a ton of new screenshots for the game. Let's go take a look.

Most of them focus on character, inventory and menu screens (who builds Toriyama characters with tiny eyes?), but there are some battle sequences shown as well. Which are really making the poor little DS sing.

If all goes according to plan, DQIX should be out in Japan in March. Plenty more screens at the link below.

