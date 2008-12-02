Soccer Star Addicted To PlayStation

Background info: that sickeningly handsome young thing up there is Fernando Torres, Liverpool's star Spanish striker. At the moment, Torres is injured, and can't play. To pass the time, he's feeding his PlayStation addiction.

I use the word literally. Torres isn't just playing games. He's spent £35,000 installing three "PlayStation rooms" in his house, each complete with a giant plasma TV, surround sound and PlayStation 3 consoles.

Best/worst part? Guy's only going to be out three weeks. After that, it's back to round-the-clock training.

