SOE Decks Their Virtual Halls This Holiday

Through the rest of December and into the New Year, many of Sony Online Entertainment's virtual worlds will be celebrating Christmas with all-new events, festivities, and adventures.

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" like experiencing "Wookiee Life Day" in Star Wars Galaxies. But seriously, something I always enjoyed about MMO's was the ability to pull off such seasonal features. The games effected are: EverQuest, EverQuest II, Star Wars Galaxies, Legends of Norrath, Star Wars Galaxies Trading Card Game, Vanguard Saga of Heroes, and The Matrix Online.

View the full list of details right after the jump.

SONY ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT BRINGS HOLIDAY CHEER TO VIRTUAL WORLDS

Online titles welcome players to a virtual winter wonderland surrounded by new adventures, gifts, mounts and holiday festivities.

WHAT:

Sony Online Entertainment LLC (SOE) decks the virtual halls again this holiday season with in-game activities and festive themed events in many of its online video games. This December, EverQuest® and EverQuest® II players will enjoy the annual Frostfell celebration, including a special event in the Legends of Norrath™ virtual trading card game. Not to be outshone by its Norrathian counterpart, Vanguard Saga of Heroes™ is celebrating the holiday season in the online world of Telon, and in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Galaxies™ players will enjoy the spectacular experience of Wookiee Life Day.

In-game events are as follows:

EverQuest® II: Frostfell, the celebration of kinship and giving, has once again arrived in Norrath spanning from Dec. 11, 2008, to Jan. 5, 2009. Players are invited to enjoy the Frostfell Wonderland Village through the Magic Closets in Qeynos Harbor, West Freeport, Haven, Kelethin, Neriak and Gorowyn. Players can also gather presents to craft wondrous new Frostfell goodies to add to their collections. The festivities also include a daily present from everyone's favourite Frostfell Gigglegibber, Santa Glug!

For detailed information, please visit www.eq2players.com.

EverQuest®: In the Plane of Knowledge, the impending Frostfell celebrations have been ruined by a spate of thievery, and it is up to the players to save the celebration. Many families have been awakened by ruffians and monsters breaking into their homes and carrying off with presents intended for the children of the Realm. Although the celebrants of Frostfell have certainly put up with greater adversity than this, the denial of even a small measure of lightness and joy to these weary Norrathians is too much to bear. Players are needed to help track down the monsters who committed these crimes and return the missing presents.

Not only must the stolen gifts be retrieved, but also it's clear that the thievery is part of a larger conspiracy to destroy the institution of Frostfell, a joyous and uplifting occasion. An ice goblin named Freezkorr, whose evil Frostclaw clan has captured Santug Claugg and his Gigglegibber assistants, must be defeated, or Norrathians everywhere may have seen their last Frostfell celebration!

For detailed information, please visit www.eqplayers.com.

Star Wars Galaxies™: Wookiee Life Day returns this year with new events, items and activities that are sure to lift your holiday spirits to galactic proportions! Wookiee Life Day festivities began Dec. 16, 2008, and conclude on Jan. 13, 2009, in the cities of Dearic, Doaba Goerfel and Wayfar and will include new quests, pets and items inspired directly by the Star Wars®Holiday Special, such as a new wroshyr tree house decoration and a painting of Chewbacca's family. New quests include a search for missing candy from TK-555, the fat stormtrooper from Empire Day, who will reward you with a brand-new speeder that is making its first appearance in SWG.

For detailed information, please visit http://starwarsgalaxies.station.sony.com.

Legends of Norrath™: From Dec. 15, 2008, to Jan. 9, 2009, all Legends of Norrath players will have a chance to experience a new and exciting event called Saving Frostfell, with prizes and goodies for everyone who completes the scenario.

For detailed information, please visit http://www.legendsofnorrath.com.

Star Wars Galaxies™ Trading Card Game: Celebrate Wookie Life Day in the Star Wars Galaxies Trading Card Game! From Dec. 24, 2008, to Jan. 4 2009, all Star Wars Galaxies Trading Card Game players will have access to a new scenario, with special reward cards for the winners.

For detailed information, please visit http://www.starwarsgalaxies.com/tradingcardgame.

Vanguard Saga of Heroes™: The Festival of Gloriann returns to the world of Telon this holiday season! Once a year during the wintery months, towering trees adorned with lights can be seen glittering within the cities of Telon. Players can take a tour over the rooftops of Telon while riding on Randolph, the flying reindeer mount.

For detailed information, please visit www.vgplayers.com.

The Matrix Online: It is time for the fourth-annual Winter Holiday Celebration in The Matrix Online! During this period, snow will be falling in the Mega City and Snowman, and Holiday Helper Vendors will be around to help you get into the holiday spirit.

This Winter Holiday, operatives can enjoy the gift of sharp new clothing items: "Formal Shoes" and "Winter Coats" for men, and "Formal Skirts" and "Winter Shirts" for women, all available in black and white versions. Those operatives skilled at defeating the giant Snow Simulacra may find an additional holiday-themed clothing item.

For detailed information, please visit http://thematrixonline.station.sony.com/players/.

WHEN/WHERE: Winter Holiday-themed events are scheduled to take place in the virtual worlds of your favourite SOE games. Exact dates vary by title. Please log on to www.station.com for more information.