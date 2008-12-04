Some Japanese People Impulsively Bought Wii Fit

We're approaching the end of the year. Time to look back at all that we've done and all that we didn't plan on doing. Internet trend site Goo has a poll up that asks about this year's impulsive shopping. Here's the question:
This year, what did you carelessly or accidentally purchase?
1. Salted sweets
2. Unprocessed cameral
3. Wii Fit
4. Lotteria's Zeppin Cheese Burger
The only other game related entry from those polled? Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G at number 12. (In non-gaming news, the iPhone was number 14.)
