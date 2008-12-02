Sonic The Hedgehog, The Chessboard

"Chess" is the last thing that comes to mind when someone mentions Sonic the Hedgehog. There are other things we think of first. Regardless, leave it to the Germans to make a Sonic the Hedgehog chess board.

The board itself uses a Green Hill Zone motif, while Sonic characters appear as pieces. Everyone's favourite blue hedgehog is the king, Amy is the queen, Knuckles is the bishop, Tails is the knight and the Chaos Emeralds are the rooks. Rings are used as pawns. The set will be out next Feb/March for approximately $US50. Sure, it could have more Sonic characters, but this is actually kind of neat — thank you Germany!

Sonic The Hedgehog - Schachspiel mit 32 PVC Figuren [Gaya via Sega Portal via Sega Nerds]